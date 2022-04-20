UP Polls: PM Narendra Modi To Cover Wider Area In Varanasi Roadshow Today

Varanasi: After putting up a massive road show in Varanasi yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a roadshow here again on Sunday ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on March 8.





The Prime Minister will embark his roadshow from Pandeypur Chauraha around 3 p.m. to MG Kashi Vidyapeeth. Prime Minister Modi`s roadshow today will cover a much wider area during which the party candidates are also expected to accompany him.





The BJP had won three of the five assembly seats from here in 2012 whereas the Samajwadi Party had won the remaining two.





Meanwhile, Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi is also not leaving any stone unturned to ensure their popularity amongst the voters.





Rahul who also held a joint road show with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address three rallies in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.





On the other hand, Akhilesh will address a rally in Robertsganj city at 10:45 .m. which come under Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.





Earlier on Saturday, wooing the electorate in his constituency, Prime Minister Modi asserted that he has made Kashi his `Karya Kshetra` so that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can regain the pride of the region, which has lost its shine under the current Samajwadi Party (SP) Government.





Expressing full confidence in his party`s chances in the state polls, the Prime Minister said that even if he had not visited Kashi, his own constituency, BJP would have emerged victorious, however, he still wanted to come and address the people as they were close to his heart.





"Back in 2014, I could not visit Varanasi as the Election Commission did not allow me to carry out a rally. Since then I have always wanted to come and speak to you. Kashi for me is not a political area, but I wanted to work here because I wanted to bring back its lost heritage," the Prime Minister said.





However, Rahul who was also present here yesterday firing a fresh salvo against Prime Minister Modi, Akhilesh charged the former with having the capability of confusing buttermilk with bhaang.





"Prime Minister Modi at times describes juice as water, Pineapple as coconut, coconut water as juice. Be careful friends, hope it doesn`t happen that when you drink `butter milk`, the Prime Minister calls it ` bhaang`," Akhilesh said while addressing an election rally here.





The seventh-phase of Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on March 8, in which as many as 46 constituencies covering seven districts of Uttar Pradesh will cast their vote.





PTI