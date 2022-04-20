UP Polls: Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya Booked For Thrashing SP Workers

Pratapgarh: Ahead of the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' has been booked for thrashing a polling agent of Samajwadi Party.

An FIR has been registered against Singh and 17 others at the Kunda police station in the matter. Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC-ST) Act have been invoked in the matter.

Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh concluded at 6 pm yesterday.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

—ANI