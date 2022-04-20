UP polls: Four BSP MLAs join BJP

In a boost to the BJP ahead of the�2017 UP Assembly elections, four sitting BSP MLAs on Monday�joined�the saffron party in Lucknow. �Four BSP MLAs today joined BJP at the party headquarters�here in the presence of Uttar Pradesh unit president Keshav�Prasad Maurya,� a release issued by BJP here said. The MLAs who joined BJP are Romi Sahni (Palia), Mahavir�Rana (Behat), Roshanlal Verma (Tilhar) and Om Kumar (Bijnore),�it said. Reacting on the development, a release issued by BSP said�that the four MLAs were denied party tickets for the upcoming�Assembly elections, hence they switched the party. The Mayawati-led party also claimed that three of the�MLAs�Sahni, Verma and Rana� have already been expelled by�BSP. In July last, Sahni had led an open revolt against�Mayawati charging her with demanding huge amount for allotting�tickets. Many BSP leaders, including Swami Prasad Maurya, Jagdish�Rana and Brajesh Pathak, have joined BJP ahead of the crucial�UP polls.