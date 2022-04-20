UP Polls: BJP Welcomes HC Directive On Kairana; Demands Removal Of Officials Working as SP Cadre

Lucknow: The BJP has welcomed the directive of the Allahabad High Court on the law and order issue in Kairana of Shamli district and expressed concern over the conduct of free and fair elections in Uttar Pradesh till the tainted officials close to the ruling Samajwadi Party are shifted out from the important posts.







"We welcome the directive of the HC but it is unfortunate that Election Commission is not doing much about officials who are close to the Saifai family or relatives of the candidates, who are still posted on important posts and can influence the elections," alleged UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak here today.





The BJP has been demanding removal of UP DGP Javeed Ahmed along with other officials, who they alleged, are working for the SP candidates. Yesterday, the BJP had submitted a memorandum to this effect in New Delhi to the EC.





Talking about the exodus and law and order issue in Kairana, Mr Pathak said ,"The directive of the HC vindicates the charges of the BJP on the UP government."

He said the state of affairs in UP is so bad that the HC had been forced to give orders even after EC had repeatedly said that it is committed to free and fair polls.

But the HC directive also creates apprehension that the situation is not so good in Kairana and other places in the state and the government has failed to perform its duty.

Yesterday, the Allahabad High Court had directed UP DGP and state authorities to maintain law and order and facilitate registered voters to freely cast their votes in Kairana and other communally sensitive areas of western UP in the Assembly elections.





UNI