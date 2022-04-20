UP Police to help critical patients during VIP visits

Lucknow: Lucknow police officials have drawn up an elaborate plan to ensure passage to critical patients and ambulances, during VIP visits.





Taking lessons from the unfortunate incident in Kanpur where an ailing woman died after being caught in a traffic jam during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, Lucknow police commissioner, D.K. Thakur, said that the policemen on duty and control room have been put on alert to ensure that citizens having medical conditions and emergencies are attended to and allowed safe passage.





"We have distributed emergency helpline numbers and have also deployed additional police force at two-three spots which are critical," he said.





The police commissioner said the policemen on duty had been directed to ensure that no ambulance is stopped and arrange for its passage if it gets stuck in any of the diversion routes.





The control room has also been asked to remain alert. Besides district police, at least 2,500 personnel of central paramilitary forces and PAC will also be deployed during the President's visit to the state capital.





The President will arrive in Lucknow on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday.





He will be meeting dignitaries and members of the judiciary at Raj Bhawan on Monday evening.





--IANS



