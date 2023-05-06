UP Police To Give Security To Those Who Testify Against Criminals: DG

Lucknow: Special DG, law and order Prashant Kumar has said that the UP Police would provide proper security to those who testify in the court against criminals.

The Director General praised the STF for gunning down dreaded gangster Anil Dujana (43) in an encounter in Meerut on Thursday.

"We have zero tolerance against crime and criminals and this encounter is an achievement of the STF. We will continue acting against such mafia. Besides, all those who give testimony in the court against such criminals will be provided with proper security by the state on the directives of the SC," he said.

The Dujana encounter, incidentally, took place on the day the STF was celebrating its silver jubilee.

The STF was formed in 1998 to eliminate then don Shri Prakash Shukla.

Prashant Kumar said Dujana had 64 cases registered against him, including 18 murders, six counts of rioting, dacoity, robbery and extortion, and was on the list of the top 66 criminals being monitored by the DGP headquarters in Lucknow.

"Dujana's reign of terror was spread in the NCR region, especially in Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut and Delhi. Action has been taken against 45 members of his gang and his Rs 2 crore property seized so far," he said.

He said Dujana was going to meet his aides from Baghpat to Muzaffarnagar when he was intercepted by the STF in the Jani area of Meerut.

"Acting on a tip off, STF Meerut team cordoned off the area. When an SUV carrying Dujana was spotted, cops signalled it to stop. However, the driver tried to speed away but instead collided with an electric pole. When the STF team reached near them, the miscreant opened fire. In retaliation, the STF shot back following which Dujana slumped on the ground," said Kumar.

He said large quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered from him.

