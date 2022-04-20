UP Police To File Charge Sheet Against Salman Khurshid

Lucknow: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh police will file a charge sheet against former Union minister Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise in connection with alleged financial irregularities in Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, of which the duo are the directors, officials said.

According to official sources, the state home department has given its nod to the EOW, which had completed the investigation in the matter in March last year and sought the government's nod for filing the charge sheet.

Officials said the charge sheet will be filed against the directors and employees of the Turst.

It has been alleged that the Trust made fake distribution of equipment to the specially abled to the tune of Rs 71.5 lakh. The fund was given by the Union Social Justice Ministry and the trust showed that they have distributed the equipment on May 29, 2010. However, the investigation revealed that the distribution was only on paper. A case was registered against the Trust at Kayamganj Police station in Farrukhabad district on June 10, 2010. The case was transferred to the EOW in 2012. UNI