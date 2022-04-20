UP Police To Apply For Sharjeel Imam's Remand, Take Him To Aligarh

Aligarh: JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad by Delhi police on Tuesday, will be brought to Aligarh after the district police apply for his remand in connection with a case registered against him here, said Aligarh Police.

"Due to a case lodged against the JNU student Sharjeel Imam here, he will be brought to Aligarh after applying for his remand," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari.

Imam stoked a controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark at Shaheen Bagh protest last week. Earlier today, Jehanabad police had detained Sharjeel's younger brother Muzammil Imam. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday booked Sharjeel Imam for his controversial speech that he allegedly made a few days ago.

He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Separately, a case has been registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police for another controversial speech made by Imam during the students' protest at Aligarh Muslim University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on January 16.

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel Imam is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this." "It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is heard saying further in the video.