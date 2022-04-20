UP Police Terms 'Braid Chopper Mystery' As Rumour, Issues Advisory

Lucknow: Dismissing the incident of 'mysterious chopping of braids', the state government today issued an advisory terming it as merely a rumour and urged people to inform the police about the rumourmongers. The advisory was issued as people in the state were panic-stricken after reports of lynching of a dalit woman in Agra yesterday surfaced for allegedly 'chopping braids' of girls and women in Uttar Pradesh and NCR. State Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) Anand Kumar, who issued the seven-point advisory here on behalf of DGP Sulkhan Singh, said that people should not take law in their hands and prevent Agra like incident. The district police chiefs have been asked to set up village committees and security teams to counter the rumours and besides, the advisory has asked the district police to take stern action against the offenders. "We have asked the district police to take the help of social media like twitter, facebook and whatsapp to make people aware of the rumour, besides the districts have been asked to hold meetings at the district to police outpost level to impart correct information through youths and digital volunteers," said the ADG to the media. The Dalit woman who was lynched by a mob was termed as witch. The mob caught hold of the woman in Fatehabad area after she lost her way home and villagers mistook her to be a witch who had come to chop the hair off of women in the village. After the incident, the accused men fled the village and are on the run, police said. The incident took place in Mutnai village under Dauki police station area of the district. According to police, Maan Devi (65) was not mentally stable and her appearance evoked panic among the residents. Tension prevails among Dalits of the area after the murder. However, the family members of the victim accused the people from different caste of lynching the woman. Reports said that while the woman kept pleading for mercy from the people and even identified herself but the men kept on beating her. She died on way to hospital. More UNI