UP police station shut after 7 cops test Covid positive

Sambhal: A police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district was shut down after seven cops posted there tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected police officers and other staff have been placed under home quarantine and the Hayat Nagar police station has been sealed for the next 48 hours for sanitisation and disinfection.

Sambhal SP (city) Chakresh Mishra said, "After test reports of seven policemen posted at Hayat Nagar police station found them Covid positive on Sunday, the police station has been sealed for the next 48 hours during which a massive sanitisation and disinfection exercise would be carried out on the premises."

"During the lockdown period, the Hayat Nagar police station will function from the Sarai Tareen police outpost. Therefore, any important development or crime taking place under its jurisdiction should be reported at the outpost," the SP said.

Hayat Nagar police station SHO Satyendra Bhadana said, "Seven police personnel, including a sub inspector, a head constable and five constables, have tested positive for Covid-19. I have tested negative and am under home quarantine. Others who tested negative have also been quarantined in their homes."

Sambhal police has, meanwhile, deputed inspector Raghu Raj Singh at Sarai Tareen police outpost to look after the functioning of Hayat Nagar police station.

According to the district health department, as many as 4,975 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sambhal district, and 54 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. The district, at present, has 629 active cases.

--IANS