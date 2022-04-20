UP Police Sounds High Alert On Janmashtami And I Day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police has sounded a high alert in the state following the threat of terror act during the Janmashtami festival and the celebrations of the 7Ist Independence Day. The international-border with Nepal has been sealed off, while security has been spruced up at the sensitive places like Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi, Allahabad and other places. Special checking drive has been launched at all the airports, railway and bus stations besides the security personnel are keeping a close watch on the activities of the anti-social elements and their stay in the hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas in different parts of the state. State Director general of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh has already issued an advisory to all the 75 districts of the state to be on high alert. However, the security forces in Lucknow, the state capital, are on super alert where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would unfurl the national tri-colour at the Vidhan Bhawan for the first time. "The entire area and its one kilometer surrounding have been cordoned off, while people staying in the area were being asked to disclose their identity proof," a senior official here today said. Commandos of the ATS and STF have already been deployed at the Vidhan Bhawan, where the CM and other VVIPs would attend the Independence Day function tomorrow morning. Earlier, the security at the UP Vidhan Bhawan went tizzy last month when some suspected explosives were found inside the state Assembly on July 12. Though there is a dispute on the nature of the explosives, with government claiming it as highly sensitive PETN, but some unconfirmed reports of the FSL says that it is just a polishing powder. Meanwhile, a report from Mathura said that security has been tightened in and around Mathura ahead of Krishna Janmashtami festival which starts tonight, when lakhs of devotees have reached the city for the festivities. Police officials said two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and eight companies of Provincial Arms Constabulary (PAC) have already been deployed in the Mathura city. In addition to the existing 17 CCTV cameras in the city, 30 more were being installed at strategic points. Besides, 16 watch towers had been erected around the Sri Krishna Janmsthan. Security personnel too will be screened and be allowed to enter the shrine premises only after thorough checking. The entire Mathura town has been divided into three zones and 16 sectors. Zones would be looked after by an officer of the rank of additional SP and deputy SPs would be in charge of the sectors. These zones had been marked as red, yellow and green zones. Lord Krishna's birthplace (Janmsthan) falls in the red zone area, which had been divided again into seven sectors for additional security. The area outside the 'Janamsthan' had been categorised as yellow zone and the remaining city area as green zone. UNI