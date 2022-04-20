UP Police Should Be Lauded For L&O During Prayag Kumbh, Ayodhya Verdict: Kiran Bedi

Lucknow: Puducherry Lt Governor and ex-top cop Kiran Bedi has lauded Uttar Pradesh police for the success of the Kumbh at Prayagraj and later to maintain total peace after the Ayodhya verdict this month.

"The arrangements made by the UP police during Kumbh in Prayagraj and during the November 9 Supreme court's judgement on Ayodhya was quite commendable," she said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day 47th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) being held here on Thursday.

Ms Bedi claimed that still the beat system in policing was quite effective and it has a big role to play in controlling crime and maintain law and order.

"The senior police officials should monitor that the police beat system should be effective and the constables who are entrusted with the duty should know the people in their area," she said.

She also asked the policemen to respect their uniform like temple, mosque and gurudwara so that they could not do injustice with the people." You should dedicate yourself for serving the people particularly the elder citizens, poor and women, so that in the society your get fame," she further added.

The AIPSC being held in UP after 1997, will end on Friday when Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the guest of honour.

During various sessions of the event, police officers, research scholars and others will present their papers.

The Home Ministry and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) have organised 47th AIPSC here, where subjects selected for the Conference include -- Reforms in Policing: Challenges at field level and required measures; Forensic sciences: Resources upgradation and effective use in investigation; and Safety of women and children - fresh initiatives and dividends. Besides these, the other subjects are -- Role of social media in countering radicalisation and terrorism; Inculcating right kind of attitudes in police officers - training and beyond and use of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) / Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in advancement of criminal justice. UNI