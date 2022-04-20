UP Police set out to trace 369 missing Rohingya Muslims who attended Nizamuddin event

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police have issued a lookout notice in eight districts to trace 369 missing Rohingya Muslims, who participated in a religious congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat conclave in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in mid-March.

State DGP office on Saturday sent SOS to the districts of Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ferozabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

"The police chiefs of these districts have been asked to send their reports by Sunday evening about their findings on these missing Rohingyas," officials said.

It has been reported that UP police had identified 2,812 of those who had returned to the state after attending the congregation last month. Among those identified, 2,539 have been quarantined.

Police said that out of 325 foreigners who visited the national capital event last month, FIR has been filed against 45 and passports of 259 confiscated.

UNI