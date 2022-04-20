UP Police Sending Criminals To 'Right Place': Uttarakhand CM

Gorakhpur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday lauded his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for his drive against criminals and said that he will also ask the police in the hill state to emulate the crackdown.

Addressing an event in Gorakhpur, the hometown of Adityanath, Rawat said it was heartening to see that criminals in Uttar Pradesh were being sent to the "right place". He was referring to the spate of police gunfights in the state in which several criminals have been killed and arrested.

Rawat also urged the parents to keep pace with the changing times. "Technology is changing the way around us. Even though many parents do not like it, we will have to adjust to the change which is also for good," he said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also urged students to focus on their talents so that India could become the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who also attended the event, called for a holistic education system where education was within everyone's reach and there was no discrimination.

