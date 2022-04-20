UP Police Registers Case Against Congress Leaders

Lucknow: Congress leaders who were protesting against the state government on Saturday on the issue of Unnao incident where a rape survivor was burnt to death.

Sources say that the case was registered against former Minister Jitin Prasada, Member of Parliament P.L. Punia and MLC Deepak Singh, and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi along with 100 other workers who took to the streets in the state capital on Saturday.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada said that FIR should be against the culprit and the government machinery for their lacklustre approach which led to the death of the victim but the case has been registered against the Congress workers who were protesting peacefully.

Another Congress leader Deepak Singh, who is MLC in the state legislative council, said, "this is in line with British Police who were against the congress at the time of freedom struggle. Now also it is happening. We will not seek bail."

The case against Congress leaders and workers have been registered by secretariat police post in-charge in Hazratganj Kotwali. --IANS