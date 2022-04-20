UP Police Registers Case Against 296 People After SP Workers' Agitation

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a case against 296 people, a day after Samajwadi party workers protested against the BJP government for barring their party chief Akhilesh Yadav from attending an event in Allahabad University. According to the police, as many as 46 people, including two MPs -- Dharmendra Yadav and Nagendra Singh Patel, have been named in the case registered in Allahabad.

SP workers had on Tuesday raised slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state government after their leader was stopped at the Lucknow airport. Akhilesh was on his way to Allahabad University to attend a swearing-in ceremony of a student leader. Protests by SP workers were held in Lucknow and Prayagraj in Allahabad. Akhilesh had claimed that the authorities failed to cite reasons for stopping him from boarding the flight. "The sole purpose of preventing me from attending the student union's programme is to suppress socialist ideas and voices among the youth," he had said. However, the university had said in a letter that politicians were not allowed to attend the event. The UP chief minister had also claimed that the Samajwadi Party president's visit to Allahabad could have sparked a row in Prayagraj, where Kumbh Mela is going on.