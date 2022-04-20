UP Police Refuses To Arrest BJP MLA; Puts Onus On CBI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has denied to arrest rape accused BJP MLA from Bangarmau , Unnao Kuldeep Singh Senger who is charged under POSCO Act, and put the onus on Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

"We have recommended for a CBI probe into all the charges against the MLA including the gangrape of the victim and the death of her father in judicial custody. The Government would be sending the recommendation letter today to the Home Ministry and now it is up to the central agency to take action against the legislator," said state Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh in a joint press conference on Thursday.

'As the case has been recommended to the CBI, hence there was no reason seen to initiate any action against the MLA. The SIT formed by the state police will continue its investigation and collect evidence in the case," the DGP said, vehemently denying that the government was trying to protect the MLA.

The officials also could not answer on the media's volley of questions that what will happen if CBI delays to takeover the investigation of the case or refuses it. Besides, they were also mum when asked as to why the government was obliging the MLA charged in a POSCO case when police instantly arrests a person under such sections.

When the DGP was asked as to why he addressed MLA Senger as 'Mananiya' (honourable), the DGP said the

lawmaker was just an accused and not a convict. According to Mr Kumar, a case has been registered on Wednesday night at Makhi police station in Unnao against the MLA and some others under section 363,366, 376 and 506 along with POSCO Act. One Shashi Singh has also been named in the FIR, lodged on the complaint of the mother of the victim. UNI