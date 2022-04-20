UP police prevents Bihar man from committing suicide

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): The timely intervention of the police prevented a 25-year-old man from Bihar, who worked as labourer in Pune, from committing suicide in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

The man, Deepu Patel of Chainpur Chitouni from Siwan in Bihar, was returning to his home and had run out of money by the time he reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

He went to the Nausad bus station and tried to board a bus but could not due to the rush of passengers.

Helpless and hungry, Patel somehow reached the balcony on the third floor of the house of one Ramchandra Gupta in front of the bus station and tried to end his life by hanging self from the ceiling there with his ''gamcha''.

Sub-inspector Nausad police post, Bhupendra Tiwari, constable Virendra Kumar and other policemen who saw him, reached the balcony of the house by climbing from an adjacent house and brought him down.

Tiwari gave Rs 1,500 and some food to the man.

SP North, Arvind Pandey said that the man has been sent to shelter home and will be quarantined if found infected with Coronavirus. His sample will be sent for testing on Thursday.

--IANS