UP Police On High Alert After IB Report On Terrorists Sneaking Near Delhi

Lucknow: Security forces in the state went on a high alert after Central intelligence agencies hinted at a possible terror strike before June 30 to create unrest, especially in the wake of Eid. The sleuths of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) also got into action to track down a 'group,' which is suspected to have sneaked into New Delhi to execute the plan. As per sources in the state intelligence here today, an input was received from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that a group of nine militants, comprising three women operatives, sneaked into the national capital to carry out a terror strike, sometime before June 30. The report also hinted that besides Delhi, the ultras had also done recce of some large districts of UP and might strike, when the minority community celebrates Eid. Sources suspect that since large crowds throng the markets for purchasing on the eve of Eid, known as 'Chand Raat', the ultras could strike on that day. DGP Sulkhan Singh alerted the UP Police officials and personnel and instructed the district police chiefs to ensure special security apparatus, when Muslims offered prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan today and on the morning of Eid. Instructions were also given to make arrangements in busy markets of the districts with predominant Muslim populace and also crowded public places like theatres, malls, bus and railway stations, airports and government establishments. Sources said that SSPs/SPs had been asked to install CCTV cameras at sensitive points and keep a close tab on movements. Besides, the officials have been asked to check hotels, lodges and other guest houses and confirm whether any suspect had checked in during the last fortnight. Hotel/lodge owners have been asked to pass on input to the local police in case of any suspicious guests. The sources also said that security had been beefed up in Imambara and all important Mosques of the state. Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police have been alerted in the wake of the IB input. Security in all important trains, particularly connecting the national capital, has been tightened. Cops have been directed to carry out frisking of passengers and if need be, search their belonging, so that untoward incidents could be averted. UNI