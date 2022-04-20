UP police official risks life to save puppies, Tweeple hails

New Delhi: A photograph of an Uttar Pradesh Police officer going into a snake-infested well to rescue three puppies has gone viral on the social media and the internet is all praises for him.

The ''Call 112'', a Twitter page (@112UttarPradesh) dedicated to the emergency services in Uttar Pradesh, posted the photograph with a caption in Hindi that explained the entire scene.

According to the tweet, the incident took place in Amroha on January 22. The residents noticed that three puppies had fallen into the snake-infested well, but no one could gather courage to rescue them. Then, the police official risked his life and climbed inside the well using a ladder and safely took out all the three puppies.

As soon as the photo was posted, it went viral and the social media got filled with tweets praising the courage of the Indian Police Force.

Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote: "This act deserves a thousand claps. Salute to humanity."

Another wrote: "Well done @112UttarPradesh Proud of you @dgpup requesting dgp sir to give them award or appreciate them for this Good work."

A post read: "Wonderful. Congratulations. Hey shri @dgpup please reward these brave-hearts. They are true son of soil. I salute these men."

A Tweeple remarked: "God bless you good man for saving puppies from snakes. Thank you. I hope they were checked out by a vet. God bless you and puppies."

--IANS