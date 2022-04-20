UP police officer falls prey to cyber frauds

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Moradabad's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Singh fell prey to cyber frauds who created his fake Facebook profile and sent messages to his friends, seeking money to deal with a medical emergency.

The DSP came to know about it when people started calling him to know his well-being.

DSP Singh, who is the circle officer of Kanth area, said, "I was informed that messages were being sent through a Facebook account carrying my name and profile picture to my friends seeking financial help from them. I immediately informed Moradabad police that my name and photo was being misused on social media."

A probe has been ordered in the matter and the cybercrime cell has initiated the process of tracing the cyber frauds involved.

This comes days after UP child rights commission's chairperson Dr Vishesh Kumar Gupta became victim of a similar fraud.

