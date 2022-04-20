UP Police officer asks girl to dance before filing FIR

Lucknow: A video of a teenage girl has gone viral on social media, in which she has alleged that an Inspector of the Govind Nagar police station asked her to dance in lieu of registering an FIR against the nephew of her landlord.

The 16-year-old girl alleged in the video that the Inspector summoned her to the police station during odd hours and asked her to dance in front of him.

The girl with her family lives in a rented accommodation in Dabauli West area of Govind Nagar.

The girl's family earns a livelihood by doing "jagran" parties. They had tried to lodge a complaint against the nephew of their landlord, accusing him of molesting the girl, besides forcibly evacuating them from the rented portion of the house a few days ago, the family said.

The mother of the girl said the accused Anup Yadav, nephew of the landlady, had on July 26 barged into their house and attacked them.

"Again, on August 7 night, my daughter was molested by him while she was on her way back home from the market. It was when she approached Inspector Govind Nagar, Anurag Mishra, he asked my daughter to first dance in front him and then he will register her complaint," the girl's mother told reporters.

The Govind Nagar Circle Officer Vikas Kumar Pandey, said that there was already a dispute between the two sides with regard to possession of a house.

"There seems to be no substance in the charges. Prima facie it appears that the girl has made the video viral in order to create pressure on the police. However, a probe is underway in this regard," said Pandey further said.