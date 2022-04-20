UP Police Launches 'Good Morning Prayagraj'

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Police has started a new initiative called ''Good Morning Prayagraj'' to forge a new bond with the people.

The programme, which was launched on Sunday, saw senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Superintendent Police (SP) (City), SP (Crime) and ASPs, interacting with morning walkers at the popular Company Bagh area.

The officials greeted morning walkers with good morning and then asked them about their problems.

The teams will jot down complaints and take corrective measures. Once an issue is resolved, they will apprise the person concerned of the development.

According to SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, "The initiative is meant to promote policemen as ''mitras'' or friends. ''Good Morning, Prayagraj'', we believe, can go a long way in bridging the communication gap between cops and citizens and this will improve urban policing."

He said that the cops would be visiting parks, schools and other public places to promote a people-friendly image of the police.

Circulars have been issued to all semi-urban and urban police stations to continue this ''good morning'' exercise.

Assistant SP (City) Amit Kumar Anand said this was the first time police were making the move to register citizen grievances.

"Usually, people come to the police. But now, police will meet people in public places and enquire about their general well-being. We will note down problems and take steps for speedy redress," the ASP said. --IANS



