UP Police kill gangster Anil Dujana

Meerut: Officials from the state of Uttar Pradesh have stated that on Thursday, an encounter in a village in this western UP region resulted in the death of alleged criminal Anil Dujana, who was implicated in 18 incidents of murder.

After being trapped, the mobster, who had just been freed from prison on bail, allegedly opened fire, prompting a response from a Special Task Force (STF) unit. The automobile he was driving had hit a pole.

This happened on election day during the first round of urban local body elections in the state. The Yogi Adityanath government has used its "strict" approach to law and order as a central campaign promise.—Inputs from Agencies