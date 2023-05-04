    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP Police kill gangster Anil Dujana

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May4/ 2023

    Meerut: Officials from the state of Uttar Pradesh have stated that on Thursday, an encounter in a village in this western UP region resulted in the death of alleged criminal Anil Dujana, who was implicated in 18 incidents of murder.

    After being trapped, the mobster, who had just been freed from prison on bail, allegedly opened fire, prompting a response from a Special Task Force (STF) unit. The automobile he was driving had hit a pole.

    This happened on election day during the first round of urban local body elections in the state. The Yogi Adityanath government has used its "strict" approach to law and order as a central campaign promise.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :UP Police gangster Anil Dujana STF Yogi
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in