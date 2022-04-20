UP Police Issues Alert For Friday Prayers

Lucknow: To prevent violence against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Uttar Pradesh police has issued an alert in all the districts of the state to enhance security during Friday prayers.

In several districts, mobile internet is slated to be suspended from Thursday night and will continue till Friday.

In Agra and Mathura, mobile internet have already been suspended.

Official sources here on Thursday said that government was taking no chance during Friday prayers after a large scale violence was witnessed on the last Friday during protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"District authorities have been asked to monitor the crowd at the mosques and other places during the Friday prayers and deploy adequate number of security forces," sources said.

Section 144 of the CrPC had already been enforced in the entire state while Central forces rushed to the sensitive places.

More than 21 people were killed and over 50 injured during violence in different places in UP during the CAA protest. The violence were reported from Lucknow, Bijnore, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Kanpur, Farrukhabad, Ferozabad, Bulandshahr, Bareilly and Rampur. UNI