UP Police Is Acting Like Bouncers Of Yogi: Raj Babbar

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar on Saturday claimed that the state police is working more as a `bouncer' of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath then working to maintain law and order or extending a helping hand to the aggrieved person.

"Brutal assault or even opening fire on farmers, teachers, youths or who so ever tried to raise their voice against the misrule of Yogi Adityanath's government or try to raise their grievances through demonstrators," alleged Mr Babbar and accused the UP police of working as bouncers of the Chief Minister.

"The cops were busy eliminating petty criminals at behest of the government and on the other hand, hardened criminals were having full patronage of the BJP government and were striking freely from road to jails,"

Mr Babbar added and highlighted that how even undertrials were now not safe even inside jails.

Addressing the party workers during a hour long dharna at GPO Park on Saturday to register protest against rising crime particularly against women, grievances of the farmers, youths, teachers, Mr Babbar said the entire economy is in shamble with implementation of half baked GST, and the youths were not getting any jobs.

He said all the promises made by BJP during election campaign remained `promise' and now the saffron leaders were again in the public making more such `promises' to misguide and cheat the voters in 2019.

He said that the fourth estate `media' is now not free to report the truth and the democracy is in danger under Prime Minister Narender Modi's rule. Interestingly, Mr Babbar reached the venue about an hour late and sat just for half an hour before the dharna concluded. Besides Babbar, the other prominent leaders who accompanied the state president for dharna included MLC Deepak Singh, former cabinet minister Naseemudeen Siddiqui, Siddharth Priya Srivastava, Amarnath Agarwal, Vinod Mishra, Virendra Madan, Onkar Singh etc. The dharna was also organised in all the other district headquarters of the state. UNI