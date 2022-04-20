UP Police Harassing Innocents In The Name Of CAA Violence: Priyanka

Muzaffarnagar: AICC General Secretary Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the UP police is harassing innocents on the name of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) violence.

She made remarks after meetting the victims of anti-CAA violence in the district. 'I have already informed state governor Anandiben Patel, through a detail memorandum, how the police unleashed a reign of terror on the name of CAA protest and beat up and put innocents in jail," Ms Vadra said. 'We would not have any problem if the police had behaved in such a way with the people who were involved in violence but innocents were being harassed which will not be tolerated," Ms Vadra added. 'I met Maulana Asad Raza who runs a Madrasa. The Maulana said that the police entered their madrasa and thrashed children. Some of the children, who are even minor were put in jail. Maulana too was beaten up and his hand was broken," she said. Later, Ms Vadra met family members of Noora Mohammad, who was killed during the protests. "I met the 22y-year-old widow of the victim, who is seven months pregnant and has a one-and-a-half-year old daughter. I consoled her and assured all support from the Congress," she said. The Congress leader also met Ms Ruqaiya Parveen who was also beaten up by police. 'Ms Parveen's marriage is scheduled for February 4, 2020 and police ransacked her house and destroyed all the marriage items,' she added. UNI