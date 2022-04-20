UP Police Goes Strict On Blue Whale Challenge Game

Lucknow: Amidst news of children and even adults committing suicide while playing online game `Blue Whale Challenge', Uttar Pradesh police, as a precautionary measure, is planning to impose a ban or direct social media platforms such as Facebook, google, Instagram, Playstore and others to remove the link of the controversial game from their sites. Official sources here today confirmed that on the lines of steps taken by the Central Ministry as well some other governments to restrict loading the above game, UP police is also busy preparing strict guidelines to stop the public, particularly children from downloading the above game from any social or other website. The guidelines are likely to be issued very soon, after which stern action will be taken against offenders. Besides, to stop further circulation, social sites will be directed to restrict downloading of the above game. Sources said internet service providers (ISPs) will be also instructed to track the developments related to this online game. In a notification issued last week, the Ministry of Electronics and IT also instructed these websites to report anyone who is advocating or promoting this game to the law enforcement agencies. "Instances of children committing suicide while playing the Blue Whale Challenge game have been reported in India. The government is concerned about the availability of such games on the internet. It is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite/incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead the child to extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries including suicide," the notification said. "You are hereby required to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or any similar game is immediately removed from your platform. The proponent of this game should be reported to law enforcement agencies," it added. The Blue Whale Challenge is a 50-day game in which an anonymous handler instructs players to complete a set of tasks which starts with simple chores and leads to difficult ones like self-inflicting injuries and eventually inciting one to take extreme steps such as committing suicide. The game has so far led to close to 100 deaths in the US, China and other countries. In India too, reports of children committing suicide due to the game have come up. UNI



