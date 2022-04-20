UP Police Gives 11 Lakh To Family Of Slain Inspector Subodh Singh

Lucknow: Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh on Saturday said the police department has given Rs 11 lakh to the family of inspector who died in Bulandshahr in mob attack.

SSP said that the amount will be given to express support to family of inspector Subodh Singh, news agency ANI reported. The SSP's comments came after the family of inspector reached Aligarh police headquarter. "To express our support towards the family, police dept has given an amount of Rs.11 lakhs to family and assured them of all kinds of assistance," the SSP said.

District Magistrate of Bulandshahr, in connection with the Ijtema organised, said that the event was proposed to take place on December 1, December 2 and December 3. Due to increase in crowd on the first day, a notice was issued. Another notice was issued on the following day as the crowd continued to increase. DM also said that the permit was taken for a gathering of two lakh people but there were over 10 lakh people at the event, news agency ANI reported.

It has been six days since violence erupted in Bulandshahr which killed two people, one of them being a police inspector.

A mob of around 400 people, including right-wing activists, clashed with the police on December 3 in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, after allegedly discovering cow carcasses thrown in a nearby jungle. The angry mob set fire to dozens of vehicles, stone pelted and fired at police who then retaliated with gunfire. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana who once investigated Akhlaq lynching case, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed in the incident.

Two days before the incident, local BJP leaders had demanded his transfer after accusing him of creating obstacles for religious functions, reported PTI.

In a letter sent to Bulandshahr MP Bhola Singh, they alleged that his behaviour caused resentment in the Hindu community. The letter was forwarded by the MP to Bulandshahr SSP Singh demanding a probe against him. On Friday, the SSP confirmed to PTI that he had received such a letter from Bhola Singh.