UP Police Files Plea In Court To Cancel Bail Of Hapur Lynching Case Prime Accused

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police has filed an application in the concerned court to cancel the bail of the prime accused in the Hapur lynching case even as the Supreme Court has directed the Inspector General of Police Meerut zone to investigate the incident.

State Additional Director General of Police( law and order) Anand Kumar said here on Monday that the Hapur police has been directed to file an application in the concerned court for cancelling the bail of the prime accused Yudhistar Singh Sishohia.

He said that already FIR under section 302 and 307 of the IPC were registered in the case and police was doing the investigation in a transparent manner.

In the Hapur lynching case on June 18, one meat trader Quasim Quereshi( 45) was killed and another Samiuddin(65) brutally assaulted by a mob on the pretext they were involved in cow-slaughter.

The SC has given 2 week time to the IG to complete the probe and security to the sole survivor, Samiuddin, who had filed the petition demanding an independent SIT probe and transfer of the investigation and trial out of the state.

Hapur police had registered a case of road rage instead of mob lynching.

The main accused Yudhisthir Singh Sisodia, who was arrested was later granted bail by the court. But during a sting operation by a news channel, the main accused said that he was given a heroic welcome after coming out of jail and had confirmed that it was a case of mob lynching. UNI