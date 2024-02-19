UP Police Exam: Dharmendra Receives Sunny Leone's Admit Card.

Dharmendra's admit card features Sunny Leone's details, sparking a social media uproar.

UP Police Exam: A serious anomaly has come to light in the UP Police recruitment exam. Dharmendra, who was set to take the exam, discovered unusual details on his admit card. His name and photo on the admit card belong to Sunny Leone.

Watch Video: https://www.facebook.com/thehawk/posts/pfbid0vKvMxn9r9dscYCcRNPBFpnsmYj7NG1DbtkveTTyY3u71xhzrUCxVm61Gk9BmuGKYl

This incident has caused a stir on social media. Dharmendra has filed a complaint in this matter and demanded strict action from the authorities.