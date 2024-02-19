    Menu
    UP Police Exam: Dharmendra Receives Sunny Leone's Admit Card.

    The Hawk
    February19/ 2024
    Dharmendra's admit card features Sunny Leone's details, sparking a social media uproar.

    UP Police Exam: A serious anomaly has come to light in the UP Police recruitment exam. Dharmendra, who was set to take the exam, discovered unusual details on his admit card. His name and photo on the admit card belong to Sunny Leone. 

    Watch Video: https://www.facebook.com/thehawk/posts/pfbid0vKvMxn9r9dscYCcRNPBFpnsmYj7NG1DbtkveTTyY3u71xhzrUCxVm61Gk9BmuGKYl 

    This incident has caused a stir on social media. Dharmendra has filed a complaint in this matter and demanded strict action from the authorities.

