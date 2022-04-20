UP Police Distribute Free Food To Needy During Lockdown In Moradabad

Moradabad: The local police here on Saurday distributed free food packets to two poor families, who were reeling from hunger.

"We have received information that two families are reeling from hunger. We immediately rushed to the spot and provided them food. After interrogating, we found that they did not have any food," said Sanjay, an official, Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

The official told ANI that one of the families did not even had a packet of salt and a bottle of oil in their household.

Notably, Punjab Police also distributed free food packets to the needy in Amritsar. The cops gave milk, sugar to the people residing in slum areas of the city. The central government announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight against COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle the disease. —ANI