UP Police Crack Whips On Hate Posts In Social Media: 14 FIR, 67 Accounts Blocked, 4 Arrested

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police has cracked a whip on the social media violators with taking action against the people who are trying to create communal tension through their posts and campaign.

With the Supreme Court about to deliver its crucial verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya title-suit case, communal tension in UP was high. Besides after the death of Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari, the state police was taking no chance to control crime and violence. Police sources here on Monday said a total of 14 FIRs have been registered and 67 social media accounts blocked by UP police in last 24 hours. The police has also made four arrests in Prayagraj in relation to cases of inciting communal violence through online mediums like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

State Director General of Police O P Singh said in a statement here on Monday that strict action will be taken against those using social media for disturbing communal harmony, and that in some cases, if required, the National Security Act (NSA) may be slapped on the culprits.

FIRs in this regard have been registered in various districts of the state, including Prayagraj, Hardoi, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Doeria, Saharanpur and Hamirpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed all the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to maintain a strict vigil in the state. They have also been advised to maintain communication with various religious leaders and to keep a check on people spreading communal hate through various mediums. In a video conference with the officials on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath said the border area of India and Nepal should be under strict vigil and stressed on the necessity to keep a watch on the content generated on social media. UNI