UP Police Constable Killed By Stone Pelting Mob

Ghazipur: A policeman lost his life in stone throwing by a protesting mob demanding reservation in the district on Saturday, few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in the city.

The incident occurred under Nonhara police station area near Kathwamor police Chowk when a mob pelted stones on the policemen during their chakka jam, demanding reservation for Nishad community. During the stone pelting, the police constable Suresh Vats was killed, who was doing VVIP duty on the PM's visit. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief on the death of the police constable and has directed the district authorities to take stringent action against the guilty people. The CM has also announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased policeman besides a government job to one member of the family and extraordinary pension to his widow. UNI