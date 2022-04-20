UP Police celebrates sniffer dog's birthday

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): The Muzaffarnagar police celebrated the third birthday of its sniffer dog Dicky with a special cake.

Dicky, whose birthday was celebrated on Saturday, was helped by his handler, Sunil Kumar, in cutting the cake.

Wearing a colourful paper cap and a solemn expression, Dicky 'cut' the birthday in the presence of her handler, and other police personnel at the police line kennel here.



The Labrador Retriever received a new coat and a leash as gifts. As a treat, she had boiled chicken along with her daily meal, comprising boiled eggs, mutton, vegetables, flatbread and milk.



The function was in keeping with Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav's directive that the birthday of all police personnel be celebrated at his duty premises -- the police station or outpost concerned or police line.

Abdul Raees Khan, police line in-charge, said, "Dicky has been trained by Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Panchkula in Haryana. She was posted to Muzaffarnagar in August 2019. Since then Dicky has been a part of operations to sniff out explosives at bus stands, railway stations, markets and other important places."

She was a part of the then US president Donald Trump's security drill when he visited India in 2020, he added.

—ANI