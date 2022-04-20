UP Police Bust Gang Stealing Mobile Tower Batteries

Agra: Four members of a gang that is involved in stealing heavy duty batteries from mobile towers, street lights and goods ferrying vehicles from expressways and national highways have been arrested by the Agra police.

The persons arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Prahlad Singh, Rahul Singh, Ashish and Manoj, while the three others who are absconding include Anil, Tukaram Singh and Shyam.

Superintendent of police (rural east), Pramod Kumar, told reporters that for past several months, the local police teams were receiving complaints and inputs about the gang involved in stealing heavy duty batteries from vehicles, mobile towers and street lights, which cost between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 each.

Most of the thefts were conducted near Agra-Lucknow expressway, NH-2 and toll plaza.

"On Tuesday night, the gang was about to target another mobile tower installation to steal battery, when they were caught by the police near service road close to Mahal village. During interrogation, the gang claimed that they sold the stolen batteries for up to Rs 5,000 per piece to a local scrap dealer identified as Shyam, who further use to sell into local market," the police official said.

In September last year, the gang had stolen 24 batteries from mobile towers in Shamshabad, Iradatnagar and Saiyan. The following month, they stole batteries from towers in Achnera. The gang stole over 60 batteries from mobile towers and trucks near expressway and highways in Baroli Gujjar, Fatehabad, Dauki, Niborha and Jagner areas. --IANS