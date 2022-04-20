UP Police Arrest Controversial Singer Varun Bahar For His Song 'Bhejo Kabristan'

Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer Varun Upadhyay, alias Varun Bahar, who posted a song on YouTube titled 'Jo Na Bole Jai Shri Ram, Usko Bhejo Kabristan' was arrested from in Gonda district on late Thursday night.

Bahar's three-minute-song that went viral on social media, drew the ire of thousands for inciting violence, encouraging mob lynching of minority communities and making exhortations through the lyrics. Several FIRs were also lodged against him across the country.

He was arrested by a team of cops of the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow from his village Bandarha in Gonda, officials here on Friday confirmed. Bahar released the song with Santosh Singh Yadav, the writer of the song and a co-curator of the YouTube channel called Janta Musical and Pictures, which produced and directed the video. The 'devotional' singer had earlier made an appeal to right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal and Hindu Yuva Vahini to help him in the face of the backlash his song had created.

Featuring alongside Yadav, Bahar categorically denied that his lyrics were inflammatory and said that the singer did not take names of any religion."I have not taken the names of any religion here. Media is after my life and is not concerned about content on social media that is much more provocative and vulgar in nature."

Expressing regret, the singer added that the song was sung in 'Josh' and the matter should be put to rest. ''I have been singing for last 12 years and have done course in professional singing from Bhatkhande Music University in Lucknow,'' he said. UNI