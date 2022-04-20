UP Police Approaches ECIL For State-Of-Art Jammers In Prisons

Lucknow: To prevent gangsters from running crime syndicates from behind the bars, the Uttar Pradesh police has decided to get state-of-the-art jammers that can block 4G mobile signals in prison compounds across the state.

Senior officials said that though jammers are there in several prisons but these are unable to block the 4G signals, a cause of alarm considering that law and order is a major issue in the state.

There have been instances where mobile phones have been seized from criminals lodged inside the state's jails.

The state police has now written to the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), asking it ensure that the jammers installed in the state prisons are able to block the 4G mobile telecommunication signals as well.

"We have asked the ECIL to update the jamming mechanism for the 4G mobile phone network as well," Inspector General of Prisons, PK Mishra, said.

In the coming five years, as many as 70 jails in UP will have the 4G jamming mechanism in place, he said.

Officials said that while around a dozen jails have jammers installed on their premises, and the process is on for some more, but these are able to block only the second (2G) or the third generation (3G) wireless mobile telecommunications technology.

The inability of these jammers to restrict the fourth generation (4G) communication is giving a tough time to the prison authorities.

According to officials, the frequent electricity cuts in the state is another cause of concern.

Prisoners can take advantage of power cuts and communicate with their gadgets, as the jammers do not resume operation till the electricity supply is restored, a source said.