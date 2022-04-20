UP Police Announces Rs 20,000 Reward On History-Sheeter

Shamli: Uttar Pradesh police has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on history-sheeter and inter-state criminal Ashutosh Pandey alias Ashwini alias Bhriguvanshi in the Kandhla area of this district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey here said that there are as many as 19 criminal cases registered against the outlaw in various states which include cases pertaining to cow smuggling, attempt to rape, attempt to murder, extortion and fraud. The SP said that various cases including those pertaining to disturbing social harmony and under the Goonda and Gangster Acts are also registered against the notorious criminal. UNI