UP Police Acting As 'Bouncers' Of Yogi Adityanath: Raj Babbar

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar today accused the state police of acting as bouncers of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after it resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a group of agitating party workers.

Congress workers, including CLP leader in state assembly Ajay Kumar Singh held an event here to highlight the issues of unemployment, grievances pertaining to farmers and inflation in the country when the police arrived and assaulted them, Babbar alleged. Today in the regime of Yogi Adityanath, the police is working as bouncers and it seems that they have forgotten the decorum and dignity associated with their uniform, Babbar said. The bouncers of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath have behaved as goons," he added.

Babbar lashed out at Modi for his criticism of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the 43rd anniversary of the imposition of Emergency. "The strange words which the Prime Minister used for a tall leader (Indira Gandhi)... It seems that descendants of Hitler have taken birth in our country and are at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Babbar said without taking any names.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the BJP to mark the Emergency anniversary, Modi, earlier in the day, had said that India was turned into a jail for the selfish personal interests of the Gandhi family. Asked if there was an Emergency like situation in the country, Babbar said, "Apraadhkaal (period of crime) was prevailing in the country under the garb of khaaki uniform."

"The fight initiated against the workers of youth Congress will be taken up by every Congress man," he added. PTI