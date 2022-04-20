UP Plans To Be One Trillion Dollar Economy By 2024: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to make the state a one trillion dollar economy by 2024.

The state has planned to reach the target by focusing mainly on 75 districts which will be the main torchbearer to achieve this goal.

With One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme is already giving encouraging results with increase in the exports, the government now has planned to improve the infrastructure in a big way by improving the road, rail and air connectivity for the entrepreneurs, giving impetus to the basic facilities like electricity, drinking water, sewage, cleanness and prominently better law and order condition.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the government has gone in a big way to promote Micro, Small and medium Enterprises(MSME) in the state through ODOP and setting up clusters to promote the products and make it export-oriented.

"We have linked the exports units with the banks which has shown a good result with increase in the CD ratio which could touch 60 per cent. Besides our ODOP scheme will fully support the MSME sector and provide all facilities," the CM told reporters here on Wednesday night.

UP already has cluster in 57 districts to promote certain products manufactured in these districts including Bhadoi for carpet, Ferozabad for glassware, Moradabad for brass-ware, Lucknow for chicken dresses,Varanasi and Azamgarh for saris.

"We have to achieve one trillion dollar economy in next 4 years to join the country to make it a 5 trillion dollar economy. Everyone knows that without UP, the country cannot achieve the goal and thus we have to work tirelessly to achieve the goal," he said.

Announcing that districts would be the main focus to achieve the goal and now the district authorities have been asked to release their own growth rate and go for a fresh mapping of their area, the CM made it clear to the officials that there will be no excuse for any laxity.

In Moradabad, the brass ware city, the exports have gone up to Rs 65,000 in the past fiscal, which vindicates about the increasing facilities given to the entrepreneurs.

Besides, he said Muzaffarnagar, presented an unique way to promote its gur (jaggery) when it held a gur mahatsov." Can you believe there are 118 varieties of gur including some organic one and some with chemical. Gur has given a new name to Muzaffarnagar and it has given potential to exports," he added.

Similarly, he said the backward Sidharthnagar district in eastern UP, was known for its 'Kala Namak' brand of rice. But unfortunately, in the present circumstances, the production of the brand has decreased and now agriculture experts will have to find a way so that the brand can be produced in a big way for export.

"We have decided to set up small food processing plant to process potato in large number and the first one would be coming up in Agra on the lines of the Peru. To deal with the excess production of sugarcane, the government has already decided to set up ethanol plant in the sugar mills," he added.

Claiming that there is no dearth of land for setting up industrial units in the state, the CM said that after the BJP government came to power in 2017, around 54,000 hectare of government land was vacated from the mafias. Besides for the defence corridor, the government has already a land bank of 5000 hectares in all the 6 nodes while a Korean company has shown interest in setting up defence units in 3 nodes.

"The trade war between US and China has given India the most desired destination for the investors and UP will try to attract most of the foreign investments by giving them all facilities," he added.

Mr Adityanath said the third ground breaking ceremony would be held very soon when investments to the tune of over Rs 65,000 crores would start rolling in the state.

He said already investments to the tune of over Rs 2 lakh crores have reached UP in his regime which has automatically generated over 2.5 lakh new jobs.

The CM refused the claim of the opposition of slump in the economy impacting the jobs and interest among the investors to invest in UP." You will be surprised to know that the government has received 82 bids for six phases of the Bundelkhand expressway which shows that investors are keen to come to UP," he said.

He also said the government has also taken several steps to increase the per capita income of the people in the state, particularly in the rural areas by increasing the support price of the foodgrains and providing irrigation facilities to 14 lakh hectare additional area. " All the government welfare schemes have been linked with the farmers while the MGNREGA target has also been increased from 14 crore day labour to 26 crore day labour,' he said.

On the recent training of the ministers and officials of the UP at the IIM(Lucknow) in three sessions, the CM said ,"Though the ministers were bit shaky in the first session, they enjoyed it later and got to know better management skill to sell the state produce in foreign countries."

When asked about the job opportunities, he said already in 30 months of his governance, over 2.60 lakh youths have been given government jobs and in the remaining 30 months, two lakh more government jobs would be created. " Besides the government job, about 3 lakh youths were engaged by the industry and MSME sector in the state," he added.