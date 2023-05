Lucknow: The State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh has announced the schedule for the panchayat elections.

Polling for the panchayat elections will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29 for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats.

Counting will take place on May 2.

It may be recalled that the Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to complete the election process by May 25.

--IANS