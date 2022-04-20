UP On Path Of Devt, Says Yogi

Hapur: Declaring Gadhmuktshwar as power-cut free city, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his government is committed to take Uttar Pradesh on the path of development.

Addressing at a rally in Garhmukteshwar here, he said that the previous governments of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj party had looted the state exchequer for their own benefit.

The BJP has come to power with a resolve to bring development in state back to rails and will fulfill that promise, he said.

"There was a VIP culture on distribution of power. The previous government had made only five districts as power free regions because those areas belong to their family. This BJP government has brought all districts at par. For us, all the 75 districts are VIP. We have made few cities as power-cut free because of their historical importance and now Gadhmuktshwar will be added in that list," he said.

The chief minister said that this city has an ancient and historical importance.

"No previous government had given any importance to this city. This city will be developed in line of Hardwar. This BJP Government will ensure that this region will get all basic facilities," Mr Yogi said.

On the decisions his government has taken so far, he said at a go the government has made over 1 lakh km road pot-hole free.

This government waived of crop loans of farmers and this decision will help 86 lakh farmers, the chief minister added.

"This decision has added financial burden on us. We are ready to bear that because of our commitment to help farmers, poor, destitute and youth," he informed. He also kicked-off plantation drive in the region. He said similar campaign is going on in 27 districts. For the next one month saplings will be planted across the state because this government knows the virtue of environment. Mr Yogi also distributed school books and dresses among the students.