UP On High Alert Over Ayodhya Verdict

Uttar Pradesh government has sounded high alert in the entire state, particularly in Ayodhya in view of the Supreme Court's possible verdict on the vexed RamJanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in the first half of November.

'We are taking security measures as the verdict in Ayodhya issue is set to be delivered soon,' said a senior officer in Ayodhya.

'All outposts set up to check flow of crowd near Ram Janmabhomi have been reactivated by deploying more forces,' the officer added.

Confirming tightening of security in Ayodhya to foil any subversive activity, ADG (Law and Order)PV Ramashastri said here on Friday that the police force was on alert in the state to ensure peace and to tackle subversive forces.

However, he did not confirm any specific input about terror suspects sneaking into UP through the Indo-Nepal border.

The sources said that all trains and buses coming to the city were being searched and hotels, lodges and guest houses had been put under the scanner.

The government cancelled all the leaves of the police and civil field officers till November 30, after the intelligence inputs suggesting that terror suspects could sneak into the state through Nepal and they could trigger some terror act during the festivals and after the Ayodhya judgement.

'All outposts set up to checkflow of crowd near RamJanmabhomi have been reactivated by deploying more forces. All vehicles going towards Ramkot area without passes have been diverted, barriers have been repaired or replaced with new ones, the entire area has been divided into three zones, the makeshift structure where the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed has been isolated and is being covered by central security forces,' the officer confirmed.

He went on to claim that outside the 70 acres of acquired disputed land, three-tier barricading has been erected and the Panchkosiarea has been declared Yellow Zone, where district police personnel have been deployed.

A total of 10 ASPs, 25 DySPs, 25 inspectors, 125 sub-inspectors, 700 constables, 45 women sub inspectors, 100 women constables and six additional companies of PAC, two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), and one company of PAC flood battalion have been requisitioned.

At present, 10 companies of Central Para-Military Force are stationed at Ayodhya besides police forces from neighbouring district.

Last Tuesday, Chief Secretary R K Tewari had led a high-level team comprising Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and DGP OP Singh to Ayodhya to review security and law and order. Senior officers were asked to remain alert and avert any untoward incident during Deepotsav or after the Apex Court judgement on Ayodhya issue next month.

The DGP had directed officers to ensure that security arrangements were put in place and no compromise be made on law and order front.

