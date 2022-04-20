UP On High Alert During Independence Day: DGP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has issued high alert on the eve of Independence day, keeping in view the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

State Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh told reporters here on Wednesday that high alert has been sounded in the state and security has been spruced up. "Keeping in mind the situation in Kashmir, have asked all District Magistrates and District Superintendents of Police to step-up vigilance in crowded areas. We have enhanced patrolling and geared up intelligence machinary . We are on alert," he said.

Meanwhile, state wide checking of vehicles are underway while special security are in place in all the airports, railways stations, bus stations and at all public places. DGP said that special security would be in place at all the places where Independence day functions woukd be held on Thursday. UNI