UP on high alert ahead of Babri mosque demolition verdict

Lucknow: A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh ahead of CBI court delivering the crucial judgment in the demolition of the "disputed structure" of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

Special judge SK Yadav is slated to read his exhaustive judgement from 1000 hrs amid presence of all the 32 accused, mostly through video conferencing, owing to ailment of several of the politicians and others.

However, a good numbers of the accused, who have not been given exemption by the court, will be present physically.

Meanwhile, state police has prepared itself for the day and all the districts and Indo-Nepal border have been alerted.

Special security has been put in place in Ayodhya and at the special court where the accused would be present at the time of the verdict.

ADG ( Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said here on Tuesday that all the districts have been alerted in wake of the verdict while special focus is in Ayodhya.

According to lawyers of the accused, former deputy Prime minister Lal Krishna Advani and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi have been exempted from appearance in the court considering their age. However, police would be present their houses during the verdict and if required they could be made house arrest.

Similarly, former Union minister Uma Bharati is in Bhopal suffering from Covid while former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh, recovering from Corona is presently in Ghaziabad. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das , too is not well after post Covid , and is frequently on oxygen in Ayodhya .

Other accused Satish Pradhan, along with few others too have been exempted by the court due to their illness.

The lawyers said that the verdict would be exhaustive one , as there are different charges against all the 32 accused under IPC sections and hence the punishment would be separate and different , if they are convicted.

Earlier the special court had sought permission from the Allahabad high court to allow them to read the judgement in the old HC campus , but they did not receive the approval and now it will be done at the old place in Indira Nagar locality.

Twenty-eight years after Ram Bhakts demolished the mosque on December 6, 1992, the CBI special court in Lucknow will pronounce its judgment.

Surprisingly , the verdict on the conspiracy over demolition of the Babri mosque will be delivered on the same day, when the title verdict by a three judge bench of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court was delivered exactly 10 years back.

Special judge S K Yadav will deliver his judgement in the morning hours on Wednesday and that could be his last day of his judicial career as judge as he is on extension till the verdict is pronounced.

The piece of land in Ayodhya, where once stood the Babri Masjid, is now abuzz with movement of big cranes and drilling machines. Construction of Grand Ram Mandir has begun, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first foundation stone for the temple in a historic Bhoomi Pujan event on August 5.

However, unlike the title dispute case in the matter that saw final judgment being delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9,2019, the demolition case still can have a long way to go. After almost three decades it's the first court in our legal system that is set to give the verdict. Deepening upon the ruling, parties concerned will clearly have a right to challenge the verdict in the higher courts of the country.

Despite the delay, it has been an exhausting trial in which more than 350 witnesses recorded their statements and CBI filled a consolidated charge sheet in 49 related cases. The case that initially had 49 accused, now has only 32 of them alive.

After 28 years of often-derailed investigations and trial, the matter saw completion of trial earlier this month.

The CBI special court in Lucknow has taken up day to day hearing of the case since 2017, after a Supreme Court order. The last days of trial saw the surviving 32 accused appearing before the court and recording their statements under section 313 of the CrPC , some of them virtully . It should not come as a surprise that all the accused claimed innocence and alleged that they have been framed in the case.

Among the key accused are BJP veteran and former deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, Member of BJP Margdarshak Mandal Murli Manohar Joshi, Former cabinet minister Uma Bharti, Former UP chief minister Kalyan singh, Sitting BJP MP Sakashi Maharaj , Lallu Singh and BrijBhushan Saran singh and former MP Vinay Katiyar.

—IANS