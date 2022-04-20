UP On Austerity Drive, Government Events At Hotels Banned

Lucknow: No government parties, events, functions and workshops of the Uttar Pradesh government will now on be held in private hotels, an official said on Wednesday.

This has been ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as part of an austerity drive to cut down on government expenditure, the official told IANS.

For all these events, government departments will have to use government buildings and campuses, a letter from Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey to all departmental heads says.

In case hosting such an event in a hotel is absolutely necessary, the Chief Secretary's permission would be mandatory.

Barring unavoidable circumstances, all government officials and employees will now on fly economy class. Bureaucrats cannot use government money to send greeting cards, gifts, calendars and diaries on New Year and other occasions. The guidelines will be binding on all government departments, public sector undertakings, local bodies and state varsities.

All these entities of the state governments have asked not to get new guest houses constructed. Officials have also been barred from changing the furnishings and furniture at their office.

With an exception on security grounds, purchase of new vehicles has also been banned. Officials have been asked to ensure that government expenditure on commuting was minimized by more use of e-mail, video conferencing and other communication modes.

The government has also asked the departments to cut down on travels, specially foreign trips, printing and publishing, writing stationary, furniture and equipment, interior designing of offices, hospitality of guests and on advertisements and publicity. --IANS