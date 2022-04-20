UP Officials Review Law & Order Situation In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: After two major clashes within a fortnight and in wake of coming festival season, both Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Home Dewashish Panda and DGP Sulkhan Singh visited the city today and reviewed the law and order situation. Both the officers held discussions with senior officers to extract the reasons behind regular trouble in the area, especially due to excesses of saffron leaders. Later talking to the media persons, Mr Panda said they have been directed to improve the intelligence network in the area so that preventive measures could be taken against the trouble makers. He said they also asked the officers to gear up for coming festival season as holy month of Ramadan as well as Shrawan Yatra both are approaching. Reacting to the recent clashes, the DGP said, ''no one will be allowed to take law in his hand and all those accused in the clashes will be arrested.'' He directed officers not to hesitate in taking decision even if the trouble makers are close to power. Both the officers made no comments to the query that BJP MP accused of communal riot will be arrested or not. The Saharanpur police failed to nab the main culprits who led the communal violence in the name of taking out Shobha Yatra in memory of Dr B R Ambedkar last month. On Saturday last, another clash also took place in the district when some saffron leaders tried to take out yatra after garlanding statue of Maharana Pratap despite the permission for the same getting rejected by the local administration. While one youth was killed in the violence and over 12 others were injured, the huts of over two dozen Dalits in the area have been set ablaze by the trouble makers. The situation could be only brought under control after heavy police force along with IG Meerut Zone, Ajay Anand, DIG Saharanpur Range, JK Shahi reached the spot to defuse the situation. Over six fire tenders were also pressed in action to control the situation. Later 17 accused were arrested. UNI