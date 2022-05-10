UP Officials Don't Respect Court Orders, Must Face The Music, Says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh officials approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders has become a routine affair.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, observed that UP officials do not respect orders of the court when counsel mentioned a plea by senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NOIDA, seeking urgent hearing against non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case in connection with a land acquisition matter. As the bench added that bureaucrats are increasingly defying orders, counsel submitted that the NBW has been issued against a woman IAS officer, for late appearance.

The bench said "Let her appear...Let her understand." It added that the court often sees breach of orders issued by the Allahabad High Court, and this has become a routine practice. "What is this? You do not respect orders of the court," the bench said, adding that if an official does not obey orders, then he/she must face the music.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench asked counsel to circulate the papers, then it will list the matter before the appropriate bench. The high court issued the order in response to a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another person whose land was acquired by Noida in 1990, but were not given fair compensation. They moved the high court against this land acquisition. The high court issued the order, as the officer could not appear in time. The court directed the police to produce the NOIDA CEO before it on May 13. —IANS