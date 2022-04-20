UP Official Demoted Over Irregularity

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered demotion of Kumar Bhupendra Singh, who was a sub-divisional magistrate in Meerut district, on charges of irregularity, according to a statement.

A total of 1.5830 hectares of grazing land at Shivaya village in Sardhana subdivision was allotted to a private builder in 2013. After a complaint, it was probed, the release said. In 2016, irregularities were committed by Singh when he was posted as the SDM. He allegedly colluded with the builder to violate the revenue court manual and passed an enforcement order, it said. This amounts to misconduct and orders were issued to demote him, it added. Singh is presently posted in Muzaffarnagar district. —PTI